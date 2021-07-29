Aditya Roy Kapur To Feature In Double Roles For Hindi Remake Of Tamil Film 'Thadam'

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur is set to impress with sprawling acting in yet another interesting project. The actor is set to to star in the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film Thadam. The film will be helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar. Based on true events, this yet-to-be-titled thriller will see Kapur in a double role for the first time.

Aditya Roy Kapur to star in Hindi remake of Thadam

The Aashiqui 2 actor is quite excited about the upcoming project. Sharing his happiness in a statement, he said, "I am inspired and excited to be part of telling such an interesting story. The original film was incredibly riveting and entertaining, and it left a lasting impression on me. As an actor, getting a chance to do a double role is double the preparation and double the challenge, and I'm certainly up for it! I look forward to collaborating with Bhushanji, Murad Bhai, and Vardhan to bring this exciting thriller to the screen soon."

ADITYA ROY KAPUR IN #TAMIL REMAKE... #AdityaRoyKapur to star in #Hindi remake of #Tamil film #Thadam... The film - not titled yet - is produced by #BhushanKumar and #MuradKhetani... Directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar... Starts Sept 2021. pic.twitter.com/w2Ao4crZ6n — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2021

The film is tentatively planned to go on floors in September this year. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. The Tamil film Thadam is helmed by Magizh Thirumeni and starred Arun Vijay in a dual avatar with Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat, and Vidya Pradeep playing prominent roles. The investigative thriller revolves around a murder case where the cops find two probable suspects, who look alike but do not know each other. Upon its release, the film was appreciated by the audience and the critics. Meanwhile, apart from this film, the actor will also be seen in another action thriller film titled Om: The Battle Within opposite Sanjana Sanghi.

IMAGE: Tseriesofficial/Instagram

