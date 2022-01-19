Aditya Roy Kapur To Make His OTT Debut With Remake Of 'The Night Manager'

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to make his foray into the digital space with the Hindi remake of critically acclaimed series The Night Manager. Earlier, the series was set to be headlined by Hrithik Roshan, however, the War actor was replaced by the Kapur

in October last year. The series will also feature seasons actor Anil Kapoor which will mark the duo's second collaboration after the 2021 film Malang also starring Disha Patani.

Aditya Roy Kapur to make his OTT debut

The hype around the remake of the British miniseries The Night Manager was further intensified with Aditya Roy Kapur boarding the venture with Anil Kapoor. A source talked about Aditya Roy Kapur's decision to foray into the digital space by stating, ''Aditya Roy Kapur has always been a step ahead and non-traditional in his approach. He has never shied away from taking an unconventional path and leading his own way.''

The source further talked about how the actor knew the importance and growth of the OTT field by stating, ''The actor (Aditya Roy Kapur) understands the importance and the potential of the OTT world and has been keen to find the right content to explore. Night Manager is the ideal content he was looking for, with its scale and an author-backed character."

The 36-year-old actor will step into the shoes of Jonathan Pine played by British actor Tom Hiddleston. Pine is a former Armyman and night manager at a luxury hotel who has been given the responsibility of cracking down an arms racket by the government. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor will be seen in the role of Hugh Laurie's character, Richard Onslow Roper who is an arms dealer with the front of a business magnate.

More on Aditya Roy Kapur

The actor was last seen in the critically acclaimed black comedy anthology Ludo opposite Sanya Malhotra. He also appeared in the films Malang and Sadak 2. The actor is currently busy filming the upcoming Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain 2, where he will reunite with his Malang co-star Disha Patani. He is also gearing up for the release of the forthcoming actioner Om - The Battle Within.

(With inputs from PR)

(Image: PR)