Aditya Roy Kapur To Soon Head To Turkey For International Schedule Of 'OM': Report

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who was busy shooting for his upcoming film OM: The battle Within before the lockdown, is set to return to sets with an international schedule. According to the latest media reports, the actor and the entire cast and crew of 'OM' will soon be heading to Turkey to shoot the remaining portions of the film. Reportedly, the makers are waiting for the COVID-19 situation to improve so that they can jet off to Turkey.

A source close to the team informed in a statement that the “whole team of OM is really excited to shoot the remaining portions of the film in Turkey. Aditya has been training hard and will be performing some special action sequences there specifically. They would be flying as soon as things get better, both in India and globally."

The Aashique 2 actor has been sweating it out in the gym to maintain his rugged avatar for the film. In the highly anticipated film will see him perform some high-octane and deadly action sequences. The action drama will showcase Aditya in a fierce and never-before-seen avatar. Directed by Kapil Verma, OM features Sanjana Sanghi as the leading lady and is scheduled to hit the screens later this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is set to replace Sidharth Malhotra in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Thadam. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers of the Thadam remake movie announced their project last year, they even revealed how Sidharth Malhotra and Mrunal Thakur will be essaying the lead role in the film and it was slated to hit the screens in November this year. But the Thadam remake cast recently went through some changes when the actor, Sidharth Malhotra stated how he was occupied on his new screenplay and would like to opt-out of the film. After a while when Sidharth announced his exit from the film, one of the sources stated how Aditya Roy Kapur had been locked in to play the hero of this action-packed movie in which he will be playing a double role.

