Aditya Roy Kapur's 'OM: The Battle Within' Trailer Receives Mixed Reactions From Netizens

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi are all set to share the screen space in the upcoming film OM: The Battle Within. Touted to be an action drama, the movie will see both Kapur and Sanghi in never-seen-before avatars. Apart from the two stars, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana and Prachi Shah in pivotal roles. While the film is currently a few weeks away from its release date, its makers recently fueled fans' excitement by unveiling its trailer.

The trailer of OM: The Battle Within features some high-octane action and heavy-duty stunts. The trailer begins with Jackie Shroff, who portrays a nuclear scientist, expressing the importance of a nuclear test. The next few scenes see him getting kidnapped which leaves a question if he has been abducted or if he has colluded with a foreign power. A voiceover by Ashutosh Rana is then heard that says, "This mission can be completed by only one warrior and his name is Om." The clip further gives a glimpse of Aditya Roy Kapoor in a fierce avatar and doing some high-octane action stunts. The trailer also features Sanjana Sanghi taking up an action role for the first time ever.

Om: The Battle Within trailer Twitter reactions

Om: The Battle Within trailer has created a buzz among viewers as they widely reacted to it via the microblogging website Twitter. However, the trailer failed to impress a part of the masses as it received mixed reactions. Some users hailed director-producer Ahmed Khan for making high-octane action films. A user wrote, "Finally!! Been waiting for this from a long long time and you lived up to the hype…well done Ahmed Khan," while another penned, "Definitely going to watch this…Ahmed Khan is on fire. Fabulous job." Many were also left impressed by Aditya ROy Kapoor's action avatar in the film.

Finally!! Been waiting for this from a long long time and you lived up to the hype…well done Ahmed Khan #OmTrailerhttps://t.co/KOyTDgt9Hd — Pihu❤️ (@guptanidhi_123) June 10, 2022

Definitely going to watch this…Ahmed Khan is on fire. Fabulous job#OmTrailer https://t.co/zwqLhCiLlb — Karya🕊️ (@Introvert07girl) June 10, 2022

Aditya Roy Kapur in #OMTrailer be like oh damn hawt! 🔥🔥 Can't wait to see him in mass action, seems he did it great. 💖💖 #AdityaRoyKapur #OMTheBattleWithin pic.twitter.com/oMZ2yYWKbw — 💟 Mira 💟 (@itskaytobeyou) June 10, 2022

On the other hand, the trailer failed to impress many viewers due to its plot and action. A Twitter user mentioned films like OM: The Battle Within is responsible for Bollywood's downfall. The user wrote, "After watching OM Trailer I can say with most certainty that another 10 movies like this and Bollywood would be reaching rock bottom in coming years." Another one called the film 'Baaghi 4' and wrote, "Om Trailer looks like Baaghi 4 with same over the top action and same common story."

After watching #OMTrailer I can say with most certainty that another 10 movies like this and Bollywood would be reaching rock bottom in coming years — D.D (@drdd4n6) June 10, 2022

#OmTrailer looks like #baaghi4 with same over the top action and same common story. — Indian Sports (@Indian_Sportz) June 10, 2022

