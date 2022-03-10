Aditya Roy's OM: The Battle Within Gets Release Date, To Clash With R Madhavan's Rocketry

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to get into a power-packed action mode with his upcoming film Om: The Battle Within. While taking the action a notch higher with his stunts and sequences, the actor is all set to bring forward a story that is never witnessed before. With several major productions releasing their long-pending films, the makers of Kapur starrer also announced the release with a new poster.

The poster showed Aditya Kapur in an action avatar as he seems to be playing a rebellious soldier firing with a machine gun fiercely at the enemies. The actor announced that the film is slated to release theatrically on July 1, 2022. The film is going to lock horns with R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which is also slated to be released on the same day.

While sharing the poster, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor wrote, “OM! Set to explode on cinema screens worldwide on 1st July 2022. #OM: The Battle Within.” Om: The Battle Within will mark the directorial debut of action director Tinu Verma’s son Kapil. Apart from Aditya, the film also stars Dil Bechara star Sanjana Sanghi. The film will mark the actor's second big project as lead after Dil Bechara.

For his role in the forthcoming film, Aditya had sweated out a lot in the gym to get into that perfect shape for the character. Other than this, he had also rigorously trained in Kung fu and Tai chi for several months to perfectly deliver his stunt scenes in the forthcoming film.

The film is set to clash with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect at the box office. The R Madhavan directorial debut is a biographical drama based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and arrested in 1994. The film will also mark his directorial debut as he has written and is also producing it.

IMAGE: Instagram/AdityaRoyKapur/ActorMaddy