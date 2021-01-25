Aditya Seal & Girlfriend Anushka Ranjan Get Cozy On Yacht; It'll Make You Long For The Sea

Actor Aditya Seal, who won hearts with his role in Student of the Year 2, and Wedding Pulav actress Anushka Ranjan have been good friends for many years. There have been rumours of them dating in the past but the couple has always brushed them off maintaining that they are just good friends. Aditya Seal recently posted a romantic picture with his girlfriend Anushka Ranjan on his official Instagram handle and the said picture has again sparked relationship rumours about them. The picture is captioned 'Sit and Sip' wherein Aditya and Anushka are clicked getting cosy and romantic in a yacht.

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's relationship

Aditya Seal was last in the comedy movie Indoo ki Jawaani with actress Kiara Advani, wherein he played the role of Samar, a Pakistani guy. There have been rumours of the actor dating actress and model Anushka Ranjan. However, the duo claims to be BFFS and nothing more. He also said that he enjoys her company a lot and loves spending time with her. There was news of them getting engaged soon, but both of them denied and said that right now they are focusing on their work and career.

He also posted a picture of him shirtless in the pool with a wine glass on the side. Anushka Ranjan commented on the picture appreciating how hot he looks in it with Aditya quirkily replying to it with 'too much haha'. The same picture was posted by Anushka Ranjan in her official Instagram handle with the caption ‘We sure know how to keep it sexy’. Check out the picture here:

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan Banter and Adorable Pics

This is not the first time Aditya and Anushka have complimented and appreciated each other publicly. The couple has always enjoyed a fun little banters in the comment section of Instagram, which the netizens seem to love. Anushka Ranjan had recently posted an appreciation note for Aditya on Instagram, to which the latter gave a witty reply.

On Aditya's #ElfontheShelf challenge post, Anushka commented 'you're nuts' showing how fun-loving their relationship is. His recent romantic picture on Instagram happens to spark the relationship rumours, leaving the netizens asking them to announce their relationship officially. His recent romantic picture on Instagram is filled with comments asking them if they are dating, or how adorable they look together and is Anushka Aditya Seal's girlfriend.

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan can be often seen posting stories and pictures with each other. They spent the new year together along with their friends in Goa. Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan also walked the ramp in 2020.

