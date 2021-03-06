Aditya Seal Celebrates The Success Of 'Indoo Ki Jawani' With A Colourful Picture

Bollywood actor Aditya Seal recently took to social media to share a gorgeous picture of himself from a stunning sunset point. The actor shared a picture where he was seen enjoying the sun while pulling off the vacation fashion in style. He indicated through the caption for the post that he has been celebrating the success of his film Indoo Ki Jawani since the film has been trending on the first position ever since it released on Netflix. Aditya Seal’s fans have also flooded the comments section with heartfelt compliments as they love his stylish pictures.

Aditya Seal celebrates Indoo Ki Jawani’s success

Bollywood actor Aditya Seal recently took to Instagram to update his fans on what he has been up to lately. He shared a photograph from the beach where he can be seen enjoying a candid moment amidst the sunset. Aditya Seal can be seen holding his hands above his head while looking to his left side with an intense expression. He seems to be observing something while he plays with his hair during the golden hour.

In the picture posted, Aditya Seal has opted for the perfect beachwear which sets the vibe right. He is seen wearing a black shirt that has been studded with shades of yellow, white, and orange, giving it a floral effect. He has paired the shirt with white denim and has also added a silver chain to the piece. The sunny background and its reflection in the sea add on to the beauty of the picture.

In the caption for the post, Aditya Seal has spoken about how he has been feeling lately and how he is dealing with the current situation. The actor has mentioned that this is his current delightful mood since his film Indoo Ki Jawani has been trending on the number 1 position on Netflix India. Have a look at the celebratory post from Aditya Seal’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have spoken highly of Aditya Seal’s photograph. They have complimented his well-maintained physique and have also used a bunch of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look at the comments here.

Image Courtesy: Aditya Seal Instagram

