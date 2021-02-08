Aditya Seal Channels Inner Joey Tribbiani In His Recent Throwback Picture, Take A Look

Aditya Seal seems to be a fan of FRIENDS and his latest Instagram post is proof of it. The Student Of The Year 2 actor recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself staring at a street art of Mona Lisa. But more than the picture itself, it was Aditya Seal’s caption that caught everyone's attention. His caption on the post is a major homage to Joey Tribbiani from FRIENDS. Find out more details about this story below.

Aditya Seal channels Joey from FRIENDS in latest Insta pic

FRIENDS is one of the most iconic American sitcoms. The NBC network show to this day has millions of followers across the globe. Every now and then many celebs throw in some major FRIENDS references on social media and prove their love for the show. The latest celebrity to join this bandwagon is Aditya Seal.

Aditya Seal recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself from one of his trips. In this throwback, the SOTY2 actor is staring at a stone and marble street art of Mona Lisa. Along with the picture, Aditya used Joey Tribbiani’s dialogue from FRIENDS, “How you doin’?” This dialogue from FRIENDS was Joey’s signature pickup line. Take a look at Aditya Seal’s throwback Instagram picture here.

The moment Aditya Seal posted the picture his comment section was flooded with fan reactions. Many fans were quick to leave some lovely messages for the SOTY2 actor while some fans expressed their love with some heart emojis. Take a look at some of these comments on Aditya Seal’s Instagram post here.

Apart from sharing the throwback picture from his trip, Aditya Seal recently took to Instagram and shared pictures of his vacation with his girlfriend Anushka Ranjan. In the Instagram post, the couple is posing together on a yacht. In the second picture, Aditya is posing shirtless. Take a look at Aditya Seal’s Instagram post here.

Anushka Ranjan herself commented on the post and wrote, “How hot are you!?", while some fans chose to comment with the help of various emojis. Take a look at these comments on Aditya Seal’s Instagram post here.

