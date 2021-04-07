Aditya Seal Digs Out 'long, Dark And Wavy' Picture Of Him From 'throwback' Album

Aditya Seal took to Instagram on April 6, 2021, to share a throwback picture of himself. The picture showed him sporting his old hairstyle and he captioned it saying, “Long, Dark & Wavy”. In the picture, Seal can be seen wearing a grey coat over a black turtle neck that had a white-collar. The actor has his long wavy hair styled to one side and is sporting a stubbled look. He is looking into the camera with an intense expression on his face that is bereft of a smile. The background shows an overcast sky with a palm tree visible in the vicinity.

Aditya Seal's photos from the past

Fans and followers of the actor reached out to the actor in the comments to express their appreciation. Many people commented saying that he looked really great and handsome in the picture. Other people expressed their love for him saying that he had their hearts. One person even drew a comparison between him and Jon Snow from Game of Thrones. Most people commented using emojis that ranged from the heart eye emoji to the fire one. The picture has received a total of 42.2k likes and 205 comments in under a day and still counting.

On April 2, 2021, Aditya Seal posted another picture of himself and this time he was seen posing with a strand of grass. He captioned his picture saying, “My grass is pretty green too!!”, and then through his hashtag, he informed his fans and followers that the picture was a throwback. In the picture on Aditya Seal’s Instagram, the actor can be seen wearing a grey sweater and he completed his look with a pair of oversized glasses. He is sporting the same side-swept hair in this picture as well.

Aditya Seal can be seen standing in what looks like a field with long strands of grass surrounding him and some palm trees towering behind him in the picture. Aditya Seal is looking away from the camera in the picture. The post has received a total of 65.8k likes and 222 comments as of now.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.