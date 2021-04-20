Aditya Seal Kicks Off Rehearsal For Bosco Martis' Film 'Rocket Gang' With 'Bang Bang'

After winning netizens' hearts with his boy-next-door performance as Samar Khan in Abir Sengupta's Indoo Ki Jawani, actor Aditya Seal has now kicked off the rehearsals for his upcoming film, Rocket Gang. On Tuesday, the Student of the Year 2 star took to his Instagram handle to give fans a sneak peek into his dance rehearsals for ace choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis' directorial debut film. In the video shared by him, Aditya is seen flaunting his dancing skills as he performs to the titular song of Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's superhit film Bang Bang with his trainer.

Aditya Seal reveals spending energy-filled Day 1 of 'Rocket Gang'

While a couple of Aditya Seal's movies are in the pipeline, the Bollywood actor is all set to commence the shoot of his highly-anticipated film, Rocket Gang. The film was announced back in August last year and had garnered a lot of support from several celebrities of the Hindi film industry. Now, more than six months after officially announcing the film, lead actor Aditya kicked off the rehearsals of the Bosco Martis directorial and revealed the same on his Instagram handle.

In Aditya Seal's latest video on Instagram, the Tum Bin II actor could be seen rehearsing with his trainer as they showed off their dance moves to the song Bang Bang by performing the hook step of the chartbuster dance number. For his rehearsal session, the 35-year-old sported a solid black t-shirt over bright yellow shorts and a pair of beige sneakers. Along with sharing a glimpse of his first day of rehearsals for Rocket Gang, Aditya wrote: "Day 1 of #RocketGang rehearsals had started with a Bang Bang!!"

Aditya Seal's love for dancing hasn't been a secret from the world as the actor often shares videos of his dance performances on Instagram. Not so long ago, Aditya had shared a throwback dance practice video with his Indoo Ki Jawani co-star Kiara Advani from the song Dil Tera. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote: "A practice sesh from #DilTera with my favourite @kiaraadvani #IndooKiJawani". Soon after the video had surfaced online, it was quick to go viral and the reel-life couple was showered with heaps of praise by fans.

