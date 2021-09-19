Aditya Seal Receives Most Promising Actor Award At Dehradun Film Festival

After his most recent success with the web series The Empire, Aditya Seal received an award for Most Promising Actor from Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Dehradun International Film Festival. The actor made his debut in 2002 with Ek Chhoti si Love Story, in which he starred opposite Manisha Koirala. He was also seen in films including Indoo ki Jawani, Student Of The Year 2, Tum Bin II and many more.

Aditya Seal receives Most Promising Actor award at Dehradun International Film Festival

After being presented with an award at the Dehradun Film Festival, the actor is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Rocket Gang, touted to be a dance horror-comedy. Helmed by Bosco Leslie Martis, reports state that some scenes of the film will be shot in Virtual Reality. The film will also star Nikita Dutta opposite Aditya Seal in the lead role. Nikita Dutta was last seen in the Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D'Cruz starter The Big Bull, which is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Aditya Seal recently shared a video from his rehearsal with his trainer for a song, Bang Bang from Rocket Gang. The actor wore a black t-shirt and bright yellow shorts as he practised the hook step of the foot-tapping song. He wrote in the caption, "Day 1 of #RocketGang rehearsals had started with a Bang Bang!"

The actor also took on a role in Indoo Ki Jawani opposite Kiara Advani, who played the titular Indoo. He mentioned in a recent interview that he was not afraid of being overshadowed by her in the film, and whoever watched the film appreciated his performance and chemistry with Advani. He also mentioned that some told him it was one of his best performances to date.

The actor also posted a video from the duo's practice sessions together on his Instagram account. The video he shared was of the two rehearsing for their dance for Dil Tera, a song from the 2020 comedy-drama. In the video he shared, Kiara Advani wore a red-checkered crop top, while Seal sported a green jacket with a black t-shirt.

Image: Instagram/@adityaseal