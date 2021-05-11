Aditya Seal Shares Throwback Picture Flaunting His Abs As He Remembers 'good Old Days'

Aditya Seal recently took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture in which he can be seen flaunting his abs. He posed in the middle of a swimming pool while looking at the other side of the camera. In his caption, he revealed that he was looking back at the good old days. Take a look at Aditya Seal's Instagram post below.

Aditya Seal flaunts his abs as he remembers good times

Taking to Instagram, Aditya shared a picture in which he posed shirtless, in the middle of a pool that had all greens around it. In his caption, he wrote, “Looking back at times like these #throwback.”

His girlfriend, Anushka Ranjan inquisitively commented on his post by writing, “Where was this”. Friends and fans such as Aalim Hakim, Akshay Tyagi and more also dropped several comments on his post. Have a look at the reactions below.

Earlier, Aditya treated his fans with yet another throwback picture. He posted a black and white, close-up photo in which he can be looking at the camera intensely. He captioned his post by writing, “Waiting for the colours to be back #throwback”

A look at Aditya Seal's upcoming film

On April 20, Aditya gave his fans a sneak peek of his rehearsals for his upcoming film, Rocket Gang. He shared a video in which he can be seen practising some dance moves on the song Bang Bang. He captioned his post by writing, “Day 1 of #RocketGang rehearsals had started with a Bang Bang!!@boscomartis @vijaya_kriti”

The movie is a dance-horror-comedy, directed by choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis in his directorial debut. The film stars Nikita Dutta along with Aditya Seal and will also feature selected dancers who participated in the reality show, Dance India Dance. Further details about the film have not been announced yet.

A look at Aditya Seal's movies and shows

Aditya Seal made his acting debut with the film Ek Chhotisi Love Story. He has appeared in films such as Student of the Year 2, Purani Jeans, Indoo Ki Jawani, Tum Bin II and more. The actor has also played one of the lead roles in the Zee5 web series Fittrat.

