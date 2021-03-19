Aditya Seal Showcases His Love For 'Gunda' Movie; Shares Hilarious Meme Based On The Film

Aditya Seal recently shared a funny meme with all his fans and showed how much he loved this trending movie meme. He posted a funny Gunda movie meme on social media for all his fans to showcase how much he loved the movie and its sensational memes. The meme consisted of a popular filter that can be used on photos and make them sing hilariously.

Aditya Seal’s Gunda movie meme

Aditya Seal recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this popular Gunda movie meme in which the heads of some of the lead cast members of Gunda movie can be seen moving their heads hilariously and singing a popular song. The cast of Gunda movie meme included actors namely Mithun Chakraborty, Shakti Kapoor, Mukesh Rishi and other supporting actors from the film.

Aditya Seal recently posted this photo on Instagram in which he can be seen in a cool olive green coloured shirt along with a pair of white shorts and yellow sneakers. He can also be seen posing snazzily with a guitar in hand with a mesmerizing green view of the garden in the background. In the caption, he made a Friends TV show reference and stated how he was thinking of approaching Ross, one of the characters from the show, to start a band.

He even dropped in a name for his band called Bandosauross as the character Ross in the show was obsessed with dinosaurs. The fans immediately got his reference and dropped in comments on how hilarious his caption was and even added how they were applying for the lead singer of his band. Many of the fans also added heart symbols along with fire symbols to depict how he looked adorable in his photo. The fans also dropped in heart-eyed emojis to depict how amazing he looked in the photo and stated how his smile was so beautiful.

Aditya Seal’s movies

Some of Aditya Seal’s movies include Ek Chhotisi Love Story, Say Salaam India, Purani Jeans, We Are Friends, Tum Bin II, Indoo Ki Jawani, Student of the Year 2, 99 Songs and others. He also appeared in web series namely Fittrat and Forbidden Love.