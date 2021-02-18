Aditya Seal Soaks In The Sun In New Selfie; Writes 'I Feel My Love Floodin' Back Again'

Aditya Seal recently took to Instagram to treat his fans with a new picture. In his post, he shared a selfie which sees him basking in the sun. He excelled in his look with a light stubble beard and added an interesting caption to his post.

Aditya Seal's Instagram post

In the picture, Aditya can be seen wearing a black and white hoodie. He opted for sunglasses and his hair looked messy. He was sunkissed while capturing the selfie. He captioned his post with the lyrics of Sun Comes Up by Rudimental. His caption read, “Suddenly the sun comes up, And I feel my love floodin' back again.” Take a look at his post as well as some of the comments left by his fans and followers below.

A look into Aditya Seal's photos

Earlier, the actor shared a picture in which he can be seen with his pet. In the post, Aditya can be seen sitting on the couch in a blue and white half-sleeved printed shirt. His pet can be seen sitting on his lap while Aditya looked at him with a smile on his face. Aditya captioned his post by writing, “Hugs & Belly Rubs.”

In his previous post, Aditya can be seen staring at a street art of Mona Lisa. The picture was a throwback from one of his trips. He was staring at a stone and marble street art of Mona Lisa. He wore a brown and white woollen full-sleeved t-shirt. He captioned his post by saying, “Hey, how you doin’? #Throwback.”

A peek into Aditya Seal's movies

Aditya Seal made his debut with the film Ek Chhotisi Love Story. He was later seen as the main lead in films like Tum Bin II and Purani Jeans. The actor rose to fame after he appeared in Student of the Year 2 where he played Manav Singh Randhawa, alongside Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria. He portrayed one of the lead roles in the 2019 Zee5 web series Fittrat.

His latest film Indoo Ki Jawani was released on December 11, 2020. He played the lead role of Samar opposite Kiara Advani. The film was directed by Abir Sengupta and also starred Mallika Dua, Rakesh Bedi and others. He will soon be seen in the upcoming film named Rocket Gang.

