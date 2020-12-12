Aditya Seal Takes #ElfOnTheShelf Challenge, Girlfriend Anushka Ranjan Calls Him 'nuts'

Bollywood actor Aditya Seal has a unique take on the trending Elf on the Shelf challenge, and it has not 1 but 2 Adi’s included as his elves. The Indoo Ki Jawaani actor took to his Instagram, just a while ago today on December 12,2020 and shared the picture which has fans and friends going in splits in the comments. Read along and have a look at the post.

Aditya Seal does the #ElfOnTheShelf Challenge

Aditya Seal has posted of fellow actor Aditya Roy Kapur as Seal’s elf and then singer Aditya Narayan as the former’s elf, while he tagged the other two on the post as well. The caption he added on the post read, “Adi on Adi on Adi” followed by the hashtag #MyElf. Aditya Roy Kapur's take on the challenge from the industry so far and it has some fun reactions in the comment section too. The post has over 20k likes so far within 45 minutes of it being shared, and here are some of the comments on it.

Anushka Ranjan's comment

Aditya Seal's girlfriend Anushka Ranjan couldn't hold her laughter after seeing the post and said, "you are nuts." [sic]. Aditya Seal and Anushka Rajan have been in a relationship for quite some time now. The couple keeps posting comments on each other's photos.

On work front

Seal's recent movie Indoo Ki Jawani just released yesterday on December 11, 2020. The movie sees him play the lead role of Samar opposite Kiara Advani, while teh movie also features Mallika Dua, Rakesh Bedi and others. The Abir Sengupta directed movie was to hit theatres on June 5, 2020, but got pushed due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation and was released now following 50 per cent occupancy rule in theatres.

Prior to this, his popular role was in the 2019 Student of The Year 2. He played the pivotal role of Manav Singh Randhawa, alongside Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria. Aditya was also seen portraying Veer Shergill in the 2019 Zee5 web-series Fittrat alongside real-life girlfriend Anushka Ranjan and Krystle D'souza.

