Adnan Sami Opens Up About His Father Arshad Sami Khan & Politics Over Padma Shri Honours

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami on Republic Day, Adnan Sami spoke about his Padma Shri honor and recalled the 'jaw-dropping' moment when he heard the news.The singer is among the notable personalities shortlisted for the Padma Shri award's. The award will be conferred by the President of India in a ceremonial function in March or April this year.

The Opposition has raised questions regarding Sami's Padma Shri honour by pointing out that his father was a Pakistan Air Force pilot. The singer responded by claiming that his father had made individual and personal choices in life which are different from the ones he has made for himself. He also revealed that his father was out of the service before his birth and that he had never seen him in a uniform, let alone known anything about his life in the Air Force.

The singer went on to say that his father had been an honorable man for his services towards his country and had been completely on board with the singer's decision to become an Indian. He recalled the instance when he confronted his father about his decision and revealed that his father gave his blessings to give back the love and respect that was bestowed on him as a popular artist in India.

Earlier, questioning the Padma Shri awarded to Adnan Sami, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Sunday posed three questions to the Modi government. He asked why was the son of Pakistani Air Force Pilot awarded Padma Shri, while an Indian soldier Mohd Sannaullah was declared a foreigner under the Assam NRC. Taking a jibe at Adnan Sami's constant praise for the Centre, he asked if singing the party's praises was the key to get an award rather than a contribution to society.

3 Q’s to BJP Govt on #PadmaShri for #adnansami :

1. Why Indian Soldier like Mohd Sannaullah is declared foreigner via NRC & Son of Pakistan Air Force Pilot is given Padma Shri?

2. Is contribution “Yogdan” to society or BJP Govt “Gungan” praise new criteria?

3. Is this New India? pic.twitter.com/vYxVGuOR8q — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) January 26, 2020

