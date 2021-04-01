Adnan Sami Quips On 'not' Taking The Vaccine; B'wood Celebs Take Jab As 3rd Phase Starts

The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination process, allowing all persons aged above 45, kicked off in India on Thursday. And there were celebrities related to the film industry who took the vaccine on the first day, which included actor Ashwin Mushran and celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani. At the same time, Adnan Sami quipped over ‘not’ getting the first jab of the vaccine.

Bollywood celebs on receiving vaccines

Minutes before April 1, which the government had set as the date for the start of the next stage of the vaccination, Adnan Sami had a quirky reaction. The singer-music composer wrote that he was ‘just letting’ everyone know that he was not taking the first dose of the vaccine.

Using the hashtag ‘just saying’, the Tera Chehra artist seemed to be reacting to the numerous celebrities posting pictures and announcing on Twitter that they had received the first jab of the vaccine.

Lage Raho Munnabhai actor Ashwin Mushran shared his experience of receiving the vaccine in Mumbai. He informed that he could not schedule an appointment despite registering on the CoWin website and finally managed to get vaccinated, after being turned away by a few hospitals.

So here's the situation (For me). Tried to register on the #Cowin website took my details but impossible to get a scheduled appointment. Went to one centre and they said sorry you're not registered. Which are the centres in Bandra, Khar, Santacruz that allow walk in appointments? — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) April 1, 2021

I'm not surprised about this. Already a bunch of people fighting. I went to Surya yesterday. There were hardly any people there and they told me sorry you'll have to come tomorrow. It's absolute chaos. I'll just go somewhere else and take a chance — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) April 1, 2021

Ok! 1st shot done with. Got it at Holy Family. My recommendation - Don't bother with Surya in Santacruz. Too much hassle

The people at Holy Family in Bandra were very accommodating. I'd registered for the 6th at Bhabha but they cancelled that & gave me an appointment on the spot pic.twitter.com/j0HMVtBxmm — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) April 1, 2021

Sapna Bhavnani, who is also a director, received the vaccine at the Bhabha Hospital in the city. She shared photos and wrote that it was all ‘well-organised’. She also stated that the government could expand the process further and vaccinate maximum number of people.

Just got vaccinated and i’m so convinced that if the govt really wants to do something they can. Everything was so organised at #bhabhahospital #bandra pic.twitter.com/MrXorAa0ht — ð•“ð•¦ð•žð•“ð•’ð•š ð•œð•š ð•£ð•’ð•Ÿð•š (@sapnabhavnani) April 1, 2021

The second phase of the vaccination had kicked off on March 1, which allowed those above 60 and those above 45 with comorbidities to take the vaccination dose. PM Modi had taken the first dose on day 1 of the phase.

The first phase that vaccinated health workers had been started on January 16. India is currently witnessing a ‘second wave’ of the virus, witnessing a whopping 72,330 cases on Thursday.