Adnan Sami Reflects On His Drastic Weight Loss; 'has Been A Lifelong Struggle'

Indian singer Adnan Sami was recently spotted spending time with his family in the Maldives and has shared glimpses of the same on his social media space. The photos left netizens pleasantly shocked on witnessing the massive transformation Sami has undergone.

While the fans were baffled on witnessing the singer’s weight loss, Adnan Sami recently opened up about the same and reflected on having issues with his weight for the longest period of his life.

Adnan Sami goes candid about his weight loss struggles

During a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the celebrated singer addressed the buzz created by his transformation pictures on social media and confessed how he posted them as routine without having any clue about the attention it would catch. “I posted them as routine. I didn’t realise it will suddenly go and catch the attention of people, but it did,” he said.

He even spoke about his transformation and revealed how he lost a tremendous amount of weight for the first time in 2007-08 while adding how it was just a part of life.

He stated, “I have, for the longest period, had issues with my weight, and it has been a lifelong struggle. I keep, for lack of a better word, yo-yoing, going up on the scales. The first time I lost a tremendous amount of weight was around 2007-2008. Then, I kept putting on and losing weight. It’s a part of life. This time, too, it was a typical occasion when I had lost some weight.”

Furthermore, he even went candid about how lazy he was but when he was challenged, he can move mountains. “I am a Leo according to the zodiac sign, that’s another word for being lazy! I am that by nature, but when challenged, I can move mountains. I just had a rigorous diet, controlled my intake of food and was very particular about what I was eating. Sometimes, when people ask, I laugh and say, ‘It’s a sea-food diet’. I also play squash, which is intense,” he asserted.

The Tera Chehra singer is known for his massive transformation from his look in the 2000 hit song, Lift Karadey, to now. As per reports, he weighed around 230 kg at that time. He even claimed his doctor had given him just six months to live. However, with diet and exercise, he lost 130 kilograms (368 lb) in 16 months in 2006.

