Adnan Sami Savagely Trolls 'flat-earthers' With Graphical Post, Leaves Netizens In Splits

Not all theories proved in science receive unanimous conviction, and some are taken with a pinch of salt by a section of people. One such universally accepted phenomenon that has been contradicted is of the earth not being round, but flat. Adnan Sami recently took a dig at the theory with a graphical post, leaving netizens in splits.

Adnan Sami trolls ‘flat earth’ theory

Adnan took to Twitter to share an image of the solar system, that featured the different planets and the Sun. While all the planets were round, only the Earth was shown to be flat in the form of a disc. The singer-music composer had a savage message for the ‘flat-earthers’ and quipped that this was how their theory looked like.

Dear ‘Flat-Earthers’,

This is what your belief looks like... pic.twitter.com/c5HzchiYjC — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 21, 2021

Netizens laughed out loud over the post. Interestingly, some felt that it was a dig at someone, and that there could be a fatwa on his name for his comment. The Tera Chehra artist is known to troll his former country Pakistan with strong tweets, and many netizens brought Pakistan and mention of ‘them.' The reference seemed to be on past comments from Pakistanis on the earth and revolution of the earth.



Sir they belive every planet is flat.



I know who are you Targettig

Now you are eligible for Fatwa.

Don't give them any new ideas

Their entire life is a myth

Fatawe ke liye taiyyar ho jao .KAFIR ka billa apke upar lagaya jayega.

Pakistan mein naya civil war iski wajah se!

Meanwhile, on the professonal front, Adnan Sami has kept his fans waiting since his single 'Tu Yaad Aya' that released in February last year. The track had then been termed as a ‘comeback’ and with a gap ahead of his next track, the musician seems to be raising the anticipation from fans on another ‘coneback.’ He had also been felicitated at the Dadasaheb Phalke Internatinal film Festival Awards for Outstanding Contribution in Music Industry.

On the personal front, Adnan recently received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and shared photo on social media then.