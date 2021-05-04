Adnan Sami Shares A Yoda Quote As He Celebrates Star Wars Day, See Post

Sun Zara singer Adnan Sami took to Twitter on May 4, 2021, to celebrate Star Wars Day. The singer shared a picture a penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, netizens have gone all out to comment on all things nice.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Adnan Sami shared a picture of Star Wars character Yoda along with a famous quote. He wrote, “listening to music sometimes, a window opens and happy you are”. Along with the picture, he also captioned the post as, “Happy Star Wars Day! #MayThe4thBeWithYou #happystarwarsday”. Take a look at Adnan Sami's Twitter post below.

On seeing this post, fans have left notes and messages in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Happy Star Wars day sir didn’t know u were a nerd like us! ðŸ˜‰ U ARE ONE OF US”. Another user wrote, “Not a fan of Star Wars... but definitely for your Albums”. Take a look at some of the comments below.

Not a fan of Star Wars.. but definitely for your Albums ! pic.twitter.com/BcDjwOHacN — Umesh Chandra Padala (@UmeshPadala) May 4, 2021

Happy Star Wars day sir, didn’t know u were a nerd like us! ðŸ˜‰

U ARE ONE OF US... ðŸ˜†@AdnanSamiLive #StarWarsDay — Shubham Misra ðŸ§ (@SBM_4007) May 4, 2021

About Star Wars Day

The Star Wars films have been a part of one of the most influential film franchises ever created. The film has ardent fans from all over the world. May 4th appears to be a special day for all Star Wars fans, as it is also known as Star Wars Day. This day is observed to ensure that George Lucas' Star Wars media franchise receives the recognition it deserves. In addition, May 4 is chosen as a pun on the catchphrase "May the Force be with you" as "May the Fourth be with you." This Star Wars Day 2021 might just be the perfect day to binge-watch the entire series from beginning to end. Here are some of the most popular Star Wars films such as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, A New Hope, Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and more that fans could watch.

Adnan Sami recently received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and encouraged netizens to do the same. On Sunday, the Padma Shri awardee took to Instagram to share a photo of himself receiving the first dose of the vaccine and emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated. Adnan highlighted that the only way to protect oneself from the coronavirus pandemic is to get the vaccine and urged fans to "Choose Life".

Image Source: Adnan Sami Instagram