Adnan Sami Shares Epic Throwback Photo With Legendary Actor Amjad Khan

Singer Adnan Sami took to his official Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture featuring himself with late actor Amjad Khan. In the picture posted on February 8, the singer can be seen nervously posing with his brother Junaid Sami Khan and Amjad Khan. While sharing the picture, Adnan wrote a popular dialogue of Amjad Khan as Gabbar Singh in the blockbuster film Sholay in the year 1975. Take a look at the unseen throwback picture below.

Adnan Sami shares Amjad Khan's unseen photos

In the picture, Amjad can be seen wearing a black shirt while Adnan wore a velvet sweatshirt and his brother can be seen wearing a sky blue turtleneck t-shirt and a denim jacket. Amjad wore a faded smile while looking into the camera. In the caption, Adnan wrote, “Sardar… Do Bhai Thay!! (Sir, there were two brothers)” with a laughing face emoticon.

As soon as the old picture was uploaded, many fans dropped red hearts. A fan commented, "so endearing" with an OK gesture emoticon and a red heart. Another one commented, "Legend". A user wrote, "Most memorable person with Golden Heart" and dropped a red and yellow heart. Another one commented, "Big fan always" with heart-eyed face emoticons. Take a look at some fan reactions to Adnan Sami's Instagram post below:

Adnan is an active Instagram user who frequently updates his fans by sharing his throwback pictures. On February 8, 2021, he shared a throwback video of the songs he sang earlier. As part of the caption, he wrote, “Mix!! Interesting!!”. Many of his fans and followers dropped red hearts and positive comments. Within a few hours of its upload, the video received thousands of likes.

A fan commented, “Oh. What a feeling! Music at its finest” with a red heart and a praying hands emoticon. Another one wrote, “Sounded even better in your live concert, sir” with a shining heart-eyed face emoticon. A user commented, “want more music like this or even better” with a red heart. Another one wrote, “Always favourite” with a red heart.

Image Source: Adnan Sami's Instagram

