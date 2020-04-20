'Beautiful' Pic Of South Mumbai Stuns Adnan Sami, Netizens Have Interesting Reactions

South Mumbai is often known for its expensive properties, with its rates considered among the steepest not just in India, but across the world. However, there's more to South Mumbai than that with some of the iconic landmarks of the city and even the country, being situated in this part of Mumbai. The Gateway of India, Wankhede Stadium, Oval Maidan, Queen’s Necklace or Marine Drive near the Arabian Sea have been some of these iconic places that attract big footfalls every day.

Some of these were beautifully captured in an aerial view photograph, that left Adnan Sami completely awed. The singer termed it ‘beautiful’ as he proudly shared the photograph of South Mumbai in slightly gloomy conditions with the clouds and faint glimpse of the sun, on Twitter.

Here's the post:

A beautiful photograph of South Mumbai... 🙌💖 pic.twitter.com/hAKJUrFDqQ — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 19, 2020

The Tera Chehra artist’s post received some interesting responses from netizens. Though Adnan might have shared it and not clicked it himself, netizens were curious to know if lived on the 100th floor to be able to click it. One poked fun at his former country, how the land in South Mumbai was more expensive than entire Pakistan.

A netizen rued how the Wankhede stadium could have been bustling with the Indian Premier League action, had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic. A user was curious to spot Mukesh Ambani’s house Antilla in it. One was surprised to notice that the Queen’s Necklace was not one stretch and was divided by the sea.

Others termed it ‘awesome’, 'what a view' and more.

Here are the reactions:

100 th floor pe ghar hai kya aapka? — Vaibhav Singh (@vaibhav330) April 19, 2020

This planned section of Mumbai indeed looks beautiful and at this time of no pollution it’s heaven. This is like nature has asked us to stop and take a pause to see what it meant to be! — DevS80 (@DevS80) April 19, 2020

Cost of land in picture is more than entire Pakistan — Rajiv (@rajivzanwar) April 20, 2020

The only thing i see wankhede stadium 🏏😍 is time ipl chalta agar ye corona na hota 😣😥 — जय हिंद🇮🇳 (@Sourav060558) April 19, 2020

Searching for antilia.😄 — Vishal (@ratkarakshak) April 19, 2020

What a view!! 😍👌👍😊 — sabahelkhair (@sabahelkhair2) April 19, 2020

Is there a small part of marine drive which has a gap ? Seriously?

I never knew this as a Punekar 😂

I always thought marine drive is the end but in the image I can see water between two parts of marine drive — jThak (@chanpre53040106) April 19, 2020

Interestingly, very few film stars live in South Mumbai, notable being Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh. Most of the film stars live in the suburbs like Bandra and Juhu and of late, in Andheri. The stars of the Television industry live further north in areas like Goregaon, closer to Film City.

Meanwhile, all shootings have been halted in the city due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebrities have been contributing in their own ways, by donating to the various relief funds and participating in other initiatives. Some have also shot for music videos, and shared other important COVID-19 information with their followers.

