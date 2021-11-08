Adnan Sami Speaks To Arnab On Padma Shri Award; states Love For India & Thanks Asha Bhosle

Appearing on Republic at prime time with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, singer Adnan Sami dedicated his Padma Shri to everyone he has ever met in life. He also thanked veteran singer Asha Bhosle with whom he started his career in India with the 'Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao' track.

"I started my innings in India with Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao track with Asha Bhosle Ji. The way she embraced me, encouraged me to come here. She is like my musical mother. I would like to dedicate my award to everyone I've ever met," he said. Sami also thanked his father, mother and wife.

Describing his bond with India, Adnan Sami said that his relationship with the country is now decades-long and informed that his birthday is also August 15. "I will always uphold India, it's my country," he said.

"I am happy, I'm as happy as anyone could be in a moment like this because it's the greatest honour anyone could be bestowed. I'm grateful to all Indians for the way they've loved me unconditionally," the music composer said.

The greatest honour!

I am grateful to the Gov of India for this prestigious ‘Padmashri Award’.

I am forever indebted to my beautiful people of India who’ve loved me unconditionally & been an integral part of my journey which has brought me till here! Luv you all.

Jai Hind!🙏💖🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/lnpnUnXqg9 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) November 8, 2021

Singer Adnan Sami received the Padma Shri award in a ceremony in New Delhi. The Padma honour for 2020 was presented by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were also present.

“President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Adnan Sami Khan for Art. He is a world-renowned and celebrated music composer, concert pianist, singer and actor,” the official handle of President of India tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik slammed BJP-led Central government after singer Adnan Sami was conferred Padma Shri. Taking to the microblogging site, the state's minority affairs minister tweeted that centre is ready to give citizenship and Padma Shri to those who stood with them, even if that person is from Pakistan.

To which, Padma awardee replied: "To be very honest with you. I'm in such a happy state right now. Nothing could take away that happiness...His tweet indicated sour grapes. If he concentrates on contributing via politics to society, then he needn't worry, he may also be deserving of a Padma Shri."