Kareena Kapoor, Saif And Taimur's TBT Pics From Their Vacay Is Super Cute

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan never fail to amaze, impress and make their fans envious with their love. Along with Kareena and Saif, Taimur has also become a popular personality on social media. After Kareena’s Insta debut, she keeps sharing photos that showcase her daily life. This adorable throwback picture of Kareena, Saif and Taimur from their vacation diary is giving major family goals.

ALSO READ: When Kareena Kapoor Replaced Bobby Deol With Shahid Kapoor In 'Jab We Met'

Throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur

Switzerland seems to be Pataudi family’s most favourite holiday destination as they are often snapped among the snow-capped mountains. The adorable picture of the family is from their new year vacation in Switzerland. Kareena Kapoor is seen wearing a yellow sweater which she paired with white pants. On the other hand, Saif opted for an all-black outfit with a cap and looked handsome in it. The little star kid is seen wearing a navy blue sweater paired with grey hand gloves.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Channels Her Inner Diva As She 'works From Home' Post Amid Lock Down

Take a look at some of the other pictures from their Switzerland diaries

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s professional front

On the work front, the Jab We Met actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium along with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Kareena will be next seen in the film Laal Singh Chadha, along with Aamir Khan, which is an adaption of an American drama, Forest Grump. Apart from Kareena, the film will also see Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupati in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor's Dietician Rujuta Diwekar Makes A Public Appeal On World Health Day; READ

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor Thinks Kareena Kapoor Was 'underdressed' In Her 'work From Home' Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.