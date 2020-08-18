Advocate KK Manan Slams 'accused' Rhea Chakraborty For Attacking Sushant's Family

As the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death gets deeper, Senior Advocate KK Manan on Tuesday slammed Rhea Chakraborty for attacking the late actor's family. Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has released a statement amid the ongoing investigation against the actor by various institutions related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The advocate termed the allegations against the actor as ‘concocted’ and said that the FIR registered against her at Patna was done with ‘ulterior motives’.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, KK Manan said that this is a very 'calibrated move' advised by the lawyer and further accused Rhea of keeping her image clean.

"It is a calibrated move, advised by the lawyer. One of her lawyers is a very good criminal lawyer. Just to keep her image clean, it is an attempt to misguide the public that she was not against the CBI inquiry," said KK Manan.

"She can't damage the family. Family is the victim and she is the accused at the moment in the FIR by the family," he added.

Rhea’s lawyer releases statement

Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maishende claimed that she has given statements and submitted all documents as asked by the SC, Mumbai Police, and ED.

He called the registration of the FIR by the father as an ‘afterthought’, questioning why they had kept silent for 40 days. The advocate went on to allege improper behavior on Rhea by Sushant’s sister Priyanka and claimed that this incident had ‘strained’ the equation between Rhea with the family. This also led to her being excluded from the list of attendees for Sushant’s last rites, he claimed.

Maneshende also claimed Rhea battled anxiety issues and that she requested Sushant to be able to meet her family after attending one such session with a therapist. He claimed that though Rhea was keen to meet Sushant’s family, Sushant himself asked her to leave before his sister arrived. So she decided to leave on June 8, and told him she would be to there to help him if need be.

Hitting out at the media for the 'unsubstantiated claims', he termed the case as 'politics more than truth'. Maneshende also denied any links with Maharashtra MLA-Minister Aaditya Thackeray and actor Dino Morea, who have both released clarification statements that they were not associated with Sushant’s death at all, despite not being asked to do so.

