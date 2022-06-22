Afghan Refugee's Portrait Surfaces Online As Fans Call Him Amitabh Bachchan's Doppelganger

Steve McCurry's portrait of an Afghan refugee has caught the attention of Bollywood buffs owing to his subject's uncanny resemblance to superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Bachchan, who starred alongside Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh among others in the 2018 film Thugs of Hindostan, has found his character's doppelganger in the refugee living in Pakistan.

Steve McCurry took to his social media handle and dropped the refugee -- Shabuz's picture -- with the aim to highlight the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The renowned photographer's picture sparked curiosity among netizens as they wondered if it was Bachchan's look for an upcoming movie.

Dropping the picture recently on his Instagram handle, Steve wrote, "This portrait of Shabuz, an Afghan refugee living in Pakistan, reminds us of the millions of displaced peoples around the world." He continued, "The unprecedented humanitarian crises across the globe, have resulted in the largest number of refugees in history. A hundred million people have been displaced from their homes. We must all redouble our efforts to support these people, who through no fault of their own, find themselves in vulnerable and precarious situations." Take a look.

The picture, which has received more than 78k likes in just a day, was hailed for Steve's expertise. However, some Desi fans couldn't help but point out the subject's resemblance to Big B and dropped comments like, "He looks like @amitabhbachchan on a film set," "I thought that its Amitabh Bachchan's look for his next movie," "@amitabhbachchan sir's second face," among other things.

For the unversed, the old man bears striking resemblance to Amitabh's character Khudabaksh in Thugs of Hindostan.

YRF to launch Aamir Khan - Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan trailer on Yash Chopra’s birthday https://t.co/I80sHXjGI3 pic.twitter.com/McCDw7Z7jI — Pankaj Kumar (@tweeetpk) September 24, 2018

On the work front, Bachchan will be seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, the Ayan Mukerji directorial which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. It will be released in theatres on 9 September 2022. He also has Project K alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.

