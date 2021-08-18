Afghanistan Arrival Video Of Hema Malini-Feroz Khan For A Shoot Grabs Fans' Attention

Afghanistan is going through a severe humanitarian crisis at this time. The country, once popular in cinema for its picturesque locales and rich culture is now facing the gravest danger of losing the progress it made in the last 20 years. The country is so rich with stories, that several Bollywood movies have been shot there. Recently, fans came across a vintage video clip featuring veteran star Hema Malini, Feroz Khan and other actors of Dharmatma visiting the country. The 1975 film Dharmatma was the first movie shot in Afghanistan.

Many fans and followers of the actors Hema Malini and Feroz Khan have found the video informative and fascinating. Several of them have praised the 1975's film by calling it "stylish." A fan commented, "Stylish movie and stylish Feroz Khan my favourite," while another one wrote, "Fantastic film shot in Afghanistan... Kudos to Feroz Khan."

A netizen chipped in saying, "Thank you so much for posting thie! This is a personal favorite of mine! It established Feroz Khan as a great film maker! The songs still play on my ipod! Premnath was so good as the Dharmatma!" Another one added, "Wow!! Such a beautiful reception with such kind people!" with red heart emojis.

Dharmatma was one of the most popular movies shot in Afghanistan. Along with Hema and Feroz, the film also starred Rekha, Danny Denzongpa, and Helen. According to Hindustan Times, recalling her memories, Hema Malini said that the Kabul she knew was "so beautiful" and her experience there was "very nice." The Sholay star spoke about the time when she landed at Kabul airport and when she stayed in a hotel.

Hema Malini revealed that the cast and crew members travelled to Bamiyan and Band-e-Amir for our shooting and while returning she would see Talibanis, wearing long kurtas and beards. She recalled that at that time, there was no problem and the nation was peaceful. She concluded that Feroz had managed the whole trip and the shoot was 'well organised'.

Bollywood bemoans Afghanistan's situation

Taliban has taken complete charge of Afghanistan, in the wake of US troops withdrawal from the South Asian country. Former Afghan President, Ashraf Ghani fled from the country while several residents are trying to flee the nation before their freedom and rights are taken away by the terrorist organisation. Videos of the mayhem in Afghanistan have taken over the internet. Many Bollywood celebs such as Kabir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Sood and others have expressed shock and fear on their social media handles.

