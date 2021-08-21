Afghanistan Crisis: Sonu Sood Concerned For Indian, Afghani Residents; Appeals For Help

Actor Sonu Sood is one among the celebrities who have raised their concerns towards the atrocities faced by the Afghanis after the swift Taliban takeover earlier this month. The actor took to Instagram and penned a post while requesting people to show some empathy towards the Afghanis and help them in whatever way possible.

Sonu Sood shares concerns for Afghanistan after Taliban takeover

Sonu Sood has been helping and reaching out to those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic. His philanthropic work started during the onset of the pandemic when he helped the migrant workers reach their hometown while arranging transportation for them. Now, sharing his concerns for the Afghanis, the actor wrote, “The world should show solidarity to Afghanistan by giving jobs and a good living to every Afghan family that became homeless.”

The world should show the solidarity to Afghanistan by giving jobs and a good living to every Afghan family that became homeless. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 21, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, the Simmba actor also appealed to everyone to help the Indians who lived in Afghanistan and are now abandoned. “Also all the Indians who lived in Afghanistan all their life and now are homeless, they need us. It's Now or Never. Jai Hind,” he tweeted. Apart from Sood other celebrities like Hema Malini and Soni Razdan, among others shared their concerns for the people residing in the war-torn country while sending in their prayers.

Also all the Indians who lived in Afghanistan all thier life and now are homeless, they need us.

It's Now or Never.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/tL9bhZQIJn — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 21, 2021

The Taliban Takeover

The Taliban took over Kabul on August 15 after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance as the US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan. The hasty withdrawal of the US troops saw thousands of people attempting to flee from the country. With the US troops taking over the Kabul airport, While ex-President Ashraf Ghani has fled to UAE, his vice-president — Amrullah Saleh has appointed himself as 'legitimate caretaker President' of the country and is reportedly in the Panjshir province, allegedly cobbling up a resistance against the Taliban.

(IMAGE: SONUSOOD/Instagram/AP)