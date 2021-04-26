Aftab Shivdasani Asked 'Where Are Bollywood People In COVID?', Actor Responds

Actor Aftab Shivdasani on Sunday took to his Twitter handle to respond to a Twitter user who asked, "Aftab, where are these Bollywood people in this corona pandemic?". The user commented on Aftab's picture that was clicked against a scenic background.

The actor responded, "At home. Where we should be." [sic] The user's comment comes after some Bollywood celebrities were criticised for their leisure travel amid the rise in COVID cases in the country. Aftab last week wrote, "Let's wake up now before it gets too late. This is an unprecedented catastrophe," amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

‘If you aren’t grateful for what you already have, what makes you think you would be happy with more?’

- Roy T Bennett. #grateful ðŸŒž pic.twitter.com/Agl1lxJakE — Aftab Shivdasani ðŸ˜· (@AftabShivdasani) April 25, 2021

COVID-19: India logs record 3.52 lakh new cases, 2,812 fatalities

With 3,52,991 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, the highest so far, India''s total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,73,13,163 while active cases have crossed the 28-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll increased to 1,95,123 with a record 2,812 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 28,13,658 comprising 16.25 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.62 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,43,04,382. The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.13 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

(With PTI inputs)