The recent India vs Pakistan encounter in the T20 World Cup had many celebrities of the film industry attending. Among them was Aftab Shivdasani. The actor not just supported the Indian side before the match, but came out in support of the team captain Virat Kohli, who faced an uncomfortable question at the post-match press conference.

The skipper's response to a question on dropping the opener and vice-captain Rohit Sharma from the team had gone viral, as he felt it was to create a 'controversy.' Aftab hailed Virat Kohli for his befitting reply to the query.

When asked about dropping Rohit Sharma after he fell for a first-ball duck to Shaheen Afridi, Virat expressed his surprise and called it a 'brave question.'

"What do you think sir? I played the team that I thought was the best. What is your opinion?" He asked. "Will you drop Rohit Sharma from T20 Internationals? Will you drop Rohit Sharma? You know what he did in the last game (his fifty in the warm-up game against Australia), yeah," Virat added.

He then laughed and called it "unbelievable" and almost did a facepalm, holding his face. "Sir if you want controversy, please tell me before, so I can answer accordingly," he added as he moved on to the next question.

Responding to the video, Aftab wrote "respect" for the Team India star. The Masti actor added that it was"how leaders should conduct themselves." He also posted clapping emojis along with his message.

Aftab had posted pictures from the stadium in Dubai, stating that his heart was 'bleeding blue' and that 'they don't call it the mother of all games for nothing,' before the match.

He also backed team India against trolls, asking them to relax and not vent their frustration on social media. He batted for love and respect, while crediting Pakistan for their victory. Have a look:

India lost their opening encounter in the World Cup by 10 wickets by Pakistan. Virat Kohli was the bright spot of the evening as he scored a crucial 57 as wickets kept tumbling at the other end, to help India reach 151 in their 20 overs.

The bowlers failed to take a wicket as Pakistan openers, captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scored half-centuries to chase the target with 13 balls to spare.