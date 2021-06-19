Aftab Shivdasani In Southampton To Support India In WTC Finals, Shares Pic From Stadium

Apart from actress Anushka Sharma, another Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani is also in Southampton to cheer for the team India in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. The actor took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the Ageas Bowl ground where the game was stalled earlier due to incessant rain. The Masti actor shared a couple of pictures of himself at the venue. The pitch there has been covered to protect it from rain.

Aftab Shivdasani reaches Southhampton to support team India

The actor also shared a video giving an overview of the stadium and focussed on the Indian flag as “Vande Matram” played in the background. Though rain continues to play a spoilsport, Aftab looked excited about the game. “A pleasure and an honour to support our country here.he #wtc21 #vandematram #grateful,” Aftab wrote with Indian flag emoticons. Aftab is currently living in London, UK, with his wife, Nin Dusanjh, and nine-month-old daughter, Nevaeh. He plans to return to India once the situation gets better in the country and shoot of his pending projects resume.

Apart from Aftab and millions of fans who are excited about the match, are hoping that the rain stays away and the match can be carried out smoothly. Anushka too wants the rain to go away. Taking to Instagram stories, she wrote, “Rain...Rain…Go Away! Come again after 5 days!” The actor has accompanied her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, to England and is enjoying its rainy summer. They have been travelling with their daughter, Vamika. She also shared a group picture of the entire cricket team led by her husband Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, previously shared his plans of coming back to Indian and begin with his professional commitments. The actor revealed that if the shootings begin then he will come back. But since his wife and daughter are there in the UK, he needs to keep shuttling between the two countries. Aftab shared that his wife and children would only return to India when things will get back to normalcy and the situation is safe unlike now where life expectancy is quite uncertain.

The actor is set to begin shooting for his digital series Special Ops 1.5 after he returns to India. Aftab was supposed to shoot for the series in Mumbai in April and in May, but owing to the uncertain times, the schedule has been pushed and now the entire team is waiting for everything to come back to normal.

IMAGE: AFTABSHIVDASANI/Instagram

