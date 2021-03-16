Last Updated:

Aftab Shivdasani Makes A Suggestion On How To Reduce Social Media Trolling; Netizens React

Aftab Shivdasani gave a suggestion on a way to reduce social media trolls. He believed that it could help reduce misuse of social media platforms.

Aftab Shivdasani gives suggestion on way to reduce social media trolls; netizens react

Stars of the film industry have a substantial fan base from people around the world who shower love on them. However, they are also flooded with negative comments from a section; a lot of times being trolled without any major reason. Aftab Shivdasani recently shared a suggestion on what could lead to the reduction of social media trolls.

Aftab Shivdasani’s suggestion for social media trolls

Aftab Shivdasani did not seem too pleased over the practice of trolling. Tagging Twitter, the actor wrote that the microblogging  platform should introduce a system to allow only accounts with a ‘face’ to register, referring to those having their own pictures.

The Masti star believed that with the reduction of proxy accounts, social media abuse or trolling could be reduced. He also felt that those misusing the platform for various reasons could also be called out.

Most of the netizens agreed with his idea and some called it ‘perfect.’ Even actor Suresh Menon stated that he had suggesting so since the start of Twitter. However, some had a light-hearted take on it, asking if he was suggesting a KYC-like idea or Aadhar integration idea as used by banks.

Many celebrities have expressed their disapproval of the trolls in the past, especially one that takes the form of serious cyber harassment. Some of them like Sonakshi Sinha have also approached the police for help and action too has also taken in some cases.

Twitter had recently landed in trouble over some accounts, for posting offensive content during the farmers' protests. After initial refusal to take down the posts and accounts, the company agreed after Union Ministers suggested that netizens join an Indian networking site instead of Twitter.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aftab Shivdasani featured in the series Poison 2 last year. Among his recent ventures include signing the sequel of Special Ops, titled Special 1.5.

 

 

