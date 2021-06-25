Aftab Shivdasani Shares Experience Of Watching WTC Final In England: 'It Was Amazing'

Masti fame actor Aftab Shivdasani, who is currently in England with his family, was one of the spectators at the Ageas Bowl stadium in Southampton for the World Test Championship which is underway between India and New Zealand. The actor who had earlier shared a picture from the stadium, shared his experience about the same.

Aftab Shivdasani shares 'surreal' experience of watching WTC

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor narrated his ‘surreal’ experience of cheering for his own countrymen. The actor shared that despite the weather playing a spoilsport, he enjoyed it a lot and a great time. Aftab revealed that visiting the stadium after a year and a half after being locked down at home, was an amazing experience for him. He said that the stadium was not jam-packed because of the cap of 4000 people for an outdoor event in England. Shivdasani, an avid cricket fan, says he had almost forgotten how the whole stadium experience felt. Aftab shared that he just cannot describe his feelings of watching his countrymen playing and cheering for them.



While he did visit the stadium, the actor says he didn’t meet any players as they along with their families are all in a Bio bubble. The actor opined that he too has a 10-month-old daughter at home and he did not want to take any risk for them while meeting too many people. Aftab asserted that the spectators and others were quite cautious about adhering to all COVID-19 norms like maintaining social distancing at all times and the staff inside the stadium was ensuring that.



Meanwhile, previously shared his plans of coming back to Indian and begin with his professional commitments. The actor revealed that if the shootings begin then he will come back. But since his wife and daughter are there in the UK, he needs to keep shuttling between the two countries. Aftab shared that his wife and children would only return to India when things will get back to normalcy and the situation is safe unlike now where life expectancy is quite uncertain.

IMAGE: PTI/AFTABSHIVDASANI/Instagram



