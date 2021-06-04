Aftab Shivdasani Shares His Plans About Coming Back To India From UK Amid COVID-19

Actor Aftab Shivdasani who has a number of projects lined up for 2021, is currently in London with his wife Nin Dosanjh, and nine-month-old daughter, Nevaeh. With the onset of the second wave of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the actor is staying in the UK with his family while waiting for things to get back to normal in India.

Aftab Shivdasani on plans returning to India

While sharing his plans of coming back to Indian and begin with his professional commitments, the actor revealed that if the shootings begin then he will come back. But since his wife and daughter are there in the UK, he needs to keep shuttling between the two countries. Aftab shared that his wife and children would only return to India when things will get back to normalcy and the situation is safe unlike now where life expectancy is quite uncertain.

The actor who was excited to begin shooting for his digital series Special Ops 1.5, speaks about how his schedule for the entire year has been adversely affected by the pandemic. Elaborating upon the same, the Masti actor explained that the year was very hard and the entire work system has come to a standstill. The actor revealed that he was supposed to shoot for the series in Mumbai in April and in May, but owing to the uncertain times, the schedule has been pushed and now the entire team is waiting for everything to come back to normal.

Meanwhile, earlier the actor took to his Twitter handle to respond to a Twitter user who asked, "Aftab, where are these Bollywood people in this corona pandemic?". The user commented on Aftab's picture that was clicked against a scenic background. The actor responded, "At home. Where we should be." [sic] The user's comment comes after some Bollywood celebrities were criticised for their leisure travel amid the rise in COVID cases in the country. Aftab last week wrote, "Let's wake up now before it gets too late. This is an unprecedented catastrophe," amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

IMAGE: AFTABSHIVDASANI/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.