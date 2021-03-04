Aftab Shivdasani Shares Throwback Video From March 2020 When Mumbai Became A 'ghost Town'

After a year of coping with the COVID-19 lockdown, citizens have finally started going to work and living normal lives. However, the coronavirus spread is yet to be curbed and several celebrities are trying to raise awareness about the same. Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani shared a video from March 2020 to remind people of what everyone went through.

Aftab Shivdasani reminds his followers of March 2020

Actor Aftab Shivdasani shared an old video from the initial days of the coronavirus lockdown. The video is captured from a window and showcases the belt of Marine drive which is extremely empty with no vehicles and citizens. The video was captured when the COVID-19 curfew announced by the Prime Minister last year. Calling the city a Ghost Town, he reminded the followers to not take their freedom for granted. He added, "Let’s be responsible citizens and look after our planet. Make it a better place to live on."

Reactions to Aftab's throwback video

Fans of Aftab commented on his video in numbers. They mentioned that the video reminds them of the bad days they went through. Some fans have even asked if the video is from Mumbai. They wrote that they shouldn't get this year back. Some fans also asked Aftab to take care of his health. Take a look at some comments on his video.

When Aftab Shivdasani tested positive for COVID-19

On September 11, 2020, Aftab tested positive for COVID-19. He took to his Instagram handle to inform his fans that he was kept under home quarantine and was under medical supervision. After a few days, he informed them that his test turned out to be negative and he had finally recovered from the same. He also requested everyone to follow the social distancing norms as the phase was bad.

Latest update on COVID-19

According to reports of PTI, Mumbai reported 2 deaths on Tuesday. 849 patients were tested positive for the same and 903 patients recovered. The number of recovered patients in Maharashtra is now 3,05,639. After giving vaccination to the frontline workers, vaccination bookings for senior citizens have begun through the Arogya Setu app.

