After Akshay Kumar's Dissociation With 'Vimal', Yash Refuses Deal With Paan Masala Brand

Akshay Kumar recently faced flack for endorsing a tobacco brand, post which he stepped down as its brand ambassador and issued an apology to all his fans. Days after Kumar's decision, superstar Yash has also turned down a lucrative, multi-crore endorsement deal for a paan masala and cardamom brand. According to Hindustan Times, the news was confirmed by Exceed Entertainment, the agency that handles the actor's deals.

The Head of the talent management agency, Arjun Banerjee, said in a press statement that they were going to be 'extremely mindful' of who to associate with. He added that the team was only looking for 'long term partnerships' at this point, those that align with the KGF star.

Yash turns down contract with a paan masala brand

“I remember when we became a part of the team with Yash and his long time friend and associate Prashant in March 2020, we created an informal group for communication and it was named ‘storm is coming' that is the belief he is instilled in us, at a time when no one knew when will the filming of KGF2 complete let alone release and be a monstrous hit," Banerjee mentioned.

He continued, "At this point, we as a team are looking at long-term partnerships only, whether it’s in the form of strategic investments, endorsements or equity deals." Revealing the deal they turned down, Arjun added, "Given his pan-India appeal, we want to use this opportunity to give the right kind of messaging to his fans and followers and invest our time and sweat with brands which have a conscience, are like-minded and want to play the long game, just like the man himself.”

Akshay Kumar steps down as Vimal Elaichi's brand ambassador, issues apology

Just days before, Akshay Kumar penned a long note via social media announcing that he'll be stepping down as Vimal's brand ambassador and will also donate the endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. He further wrote, "The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes."

(Image: @thenameisyash/Instagram)