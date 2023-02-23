After Alia Bhatt, Zeenat Aman Takes On Paps Invading Privacy; 'A Fine Line... '

Zeenat Aman, who recently joined Instagram, took to the social media platform to speak about privacy. This comes two days after Alia Bhatt slammed a media portal for invasion of privacy. Zeenat in her latest Instagram post, on Thursday, said that there is a fine line between a healthy interest in a public figure or a person you admire and an entitlement or desire to know every detail of their lives.

Sharing a picture of herself just before attending one of her friends birthday, the veteran actor wrote, "A quick picture in the foyer before heading to a friend’s birthday party. I know you may want to ask me which friend, so I will give you an answer about privacy."

She added, "I think there’s a fine line between a healthy interest in a public figure or a person you admire, and an entitlement or desire to know every detail of their lives. The former is wonderful and that on which artists and audiences thrive. The latter is a drag for everyone involved and, in my view, keeps us from approaching new ideas and a higher level of conversation."

"The world is so spectacularly diverse and rich, I promise you there are more interesting things to learn than which celebrity met whom and where," the actor concluded her capton.

However, the actor said it was just one of her thoughts and didn't mention Alia Bhatt or her privacy invasion case.

Check out her post below:

Zeenat Aman, in the picture, can be seen wearing a black dress with polka dots.

Alia Bhatt on privacy invasion

Two days ago, Alia Bhatt slammed a media portal for posting pictures from her private time. The actor slammed the portal for invading her privacy and clicking her pictures while she was sitting in her living room. She also tagged Mumbai police on her Instagram story. Several celebrities including Arjun Kapoor and Anushka Sharma slammed the portal for the same.

A day after, Mumbai police approached Alia Bhatt and requested her to put a formal complaint to take an action against the portal.

More about Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman was one of the most sensational actors of her time and is widely known for her film Satyam Shivam Sundaram among others. The actor, few weeks ago, joined Instagram and has been constantly sharing her experiences on the social media platform.