After Alia, Varun Dhawan Latest To Join In BTS Fever With Dance Video; Fans Shower Love

The popularity of Korean band BTS has been on a rise and apart from millions of views on their videos, their appearance alongside big names at big events like Grammys has been a proof. It seems even Bollywood stars are warming up to the group. After Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan was the latest who seemed to be a part of the 'Army' as he grooved to their hit track Permission to Dance.

Varun Dhawan grooves to BTS song

Dressed in a black T-shirt and black trousers, Varun looked excited to showcase his moves along with a choreographer duo. Be it waves or some jumpy moves, the trio displayed brilliant coordination and energetic hand and feet movement, to the catchy beats, before the actor skidded to the camera in style.

In the caption, Varun also used the lyrics of the song. While he used the hashtag 'BTS Army' to hint that he also might be a part of the worldwide community of fans, one of his other hashtags in the caption was 'warm up song'.

Fans were extremely impressed by his performance and showered hearts galore on it with the help of emojis.

Recently, Alia Bhatt had sparked excitement among BTS fans in India, when she wrote about their 'butter smooth moves'. However, since the post was for a mobile phone brand, she was also at the receiving end of trolls for making a promotional post.

Meanwhile, Varun's post the day before too made headlines when he wished father David Dhawan on his birthday. The veteran director celebrated his 70th birthday and the actor, who has worked with his father on movies like Main Tera Hero, Coolie No 1 and Judwaa 2, highlighted his achievements which included being a 'FTII Gold medalist', 'Director of 45 motion pictures', 'Editor of 33 films', and 'The king of comedy'.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Varun Dhawan has two films in his kitty at the moment. He recently completed the shooting of the movie Bhediya, which is a part of a horror-comedy universe, opposite Kriti Sanon in Arunachal Pradesh recently. He recently resumed the shooting of the movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

