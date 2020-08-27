After Ankita, Sushant's Close Friend Busts Rhea's 'claustrophobia' Lie With Cockpit Video

After Ankita Lokhande shared a video busting the claims made by Rhea Chakraborty attempting to slander Sushant Singh Rajput during her interview with friendly media, another close friend of Sushant has stepped forward to poke holes in her narrative. Accused number 1 Rhea in an interview peddled a narrative claiming that Sushant was 'claustrophobic in flights,' and would 'consume medicines before boarding them'.

Speaking about the Europe Trip - that is under the scanner of investigative agencies - Rhea in the interview has claimed that Sushant consumed a medicine before boarding the flight as he felt claustrophobic. She also claimed that Sushant had told her that he always feels claustrophobic in a flight and that he had been consuming medicine related to the same since 2013.

In a video shared exclusively with Republic TV by Sushant's friend, the late actor can be seen behind the cockpit in a private jet demolishing Rhea's attempts to revive the 'depression' and 'bipolar theory' with the help of a television news channel, floated during the early days following Sushant's death.

Watch the video above

Read: Ankita Lokhande Exposes Rhea's 'Sushant Was Claustrophobic' Claim With Flight Sim Video

Read: Sushant's Family Makes Heartfelt Appeal To Public To Block Rhea Interview Typecasting Him

Ankita Lokhande Exposes Rhea

In a sharp rebuttal to the claims made by Rhea, Ankita Lokhande shared a proof stating that Sushant always wanted to fly. She asked - 'Is this claustrophobia?' In the video, Sushant is seen setting the system in a Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator just before the take-off and is heard giving flying instructions. Watch the video below:

Is this #claustrophobia?

You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you 😊 pic.twitter.com/5gc2sgyaEK — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 27, 2020

Sushant's family appeals to block interview

Expressing their outrage at the act and manner of a television news channel giving a platform to accused number 1 Rhea Chakraborty before her potential summons, Sushant's family has appealed to the people of India to not allow the telecast of the interview.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Sushant's sister Shweta has demanded custodial interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty and said that if the interview is allowed then it is a "slap on the face of 130 crore Indians." She has also called it an "utter disgrace" that a television channel is promoting an interview with accused number 1 in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "The Prime Accused should be taken under custodial interrogation immediately!! It’s my request to my extended family to block this interview," she said in a series of tweets. She also urged that the Government of India should not allow the prime accused in Sushant’s death case to do “publicity stunts”.

Shweta has also umbraged at the manner of questioning being applied in Rhea Chakraborty's interview, wherein she's given the opportunity to vilify and typecast Sushant Singh Rajput along the depression and bipolar angles that were purported and panned by all who knew him.

Read: "Rhea Had Been Poisoning Sushant For A Long Time": SSR's Father Says "she's His Killer"

Read: Rhea Chakraborty's Brother Showik Reaches CBI Guest House; Tracked Back To Their House

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.