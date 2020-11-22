After Bharti Singh, Her Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Arrested By NCB In Drugs Case

After arresting Bharti Singh on Saturday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also arrested the comedian’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The former will be produced before the court on Sunday. The development came after the Television industry couple admitted to consumption of drugs, as cannabis was recovered from their residence.

READ: Archana Puran Singh Calls Bharti Singh 'jhoothi' In BTS Video From 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrested

Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiya had been taken to the NCB office for questioning at 2 PM on Saturday. Around 6:30 PM, Bharti Singh was arrested. At that time, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who is a screenwriter and TV personality, was still being questioned.

It has now emerged that he was too arrested later in the day, as per sources.

Bharti Singh will be produced before the special holiday court post 11 AM. She will first be taken for a medical examination, after which she will be taken to the court.

READ: Comedian Bharti Singh Arrested By The NCB After Admission Of Drug Consumption

The duo had admitted to consumption of narcotics as 86.5 grams of cannabis was recovered from their residence. This was after the agency arrested a drug peddler the day before.

NCB statement on Bharti-Haarsh's arrest

"NCB raided production office & house of comedian Bharti Singh & from both the places 86.5 gms of Ganja was recovered. Both Bharti & her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja. Ms Bharti Singh were placed under arrested as per the provisions of NDPS Act 1986 and examination of Shri Harsh Limbachiya is underway," the official statement of the NCB by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who was also present during the raids, read.

Raids were also held at three places in Adheri, Lokhandwala and Versova based on the information from arrested drug peddler the day before.

NCB raided production office & house of comedian Bharti Singh & from both the places 86.5 gms of Ganja was recovered. Both Bharti & her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja. Bharti Singh arrested & examination of Harsh Limbachiya is underway: NCB — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

The officer's statement continued, "On dated 21.11.2020 NCB raided in Khar Danda area and nabbed a trafficker aged 21 years with various drugs including 15 blots of LSD (commercial quantity), ganja (40 gm) and Nitrazepam (psychotropic medicines). In follow up and in corroboration with previous inputs NCB raided two another places on 21.11.2020 including production office and House of Actor/ comedian Ms Bharti Singh and from both the places 86.5 gms of Ganja was recovered. Furthermore in a follow up of MD seizure in Crime no. 33/2020, NCB team apprehended two absconders also."

READ: Shekhar Suman Unhappy With No 'update' In The Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

READ: NCB Raids Comedian Bharti Singh-husband Haarsh's Residence In Mumbai In Drugs Case

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.