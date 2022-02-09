After 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani To Star In Another Film? Deets Here

Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The two actors are joining hands for the first time and their fans are already excited to see them share the screen space. While the film is over three months away from its release, reports of another movie featuring the duo have begun to make rounds. Moreover, the two will allegedly begin shooting by next month.

Kartik Aaryan announced his film Satyanarayan Ki Katha with director Sameer Vidwans. The film was supposed to be the first collaboration of the actor and director but it faced much backlash due to its name. Now, as per a report by Pinkvilla, seven months after the outrage over the title, the film will reportedly go on floors as filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala is eyeing to do so.

Details about Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's next venture

A source close to the film told the news outlet the movie was initially supposed to begin its first schedule back in December 2021. However, due to the third wave of COVID-19, the makers had to postpone it. Also, Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming Rohit Dhawan helmer Shehzada starring him alongside Kriti Sanon. On the other hand, Kiara Advani has also been indulged in some brand shoots. The two will reportedly begin filming for their next venture in March and will also juggle between shooting and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions.

Meanwhile, the makers are still deciding the title of the upcoming love story. The film's title was announced last year as Kartik Aaryan was slated to play the role of a young man named Satya, while Kiara was set to portray his lady love, Katha. Soon after the title was announced, many groups began objecting to the title claiming it was hurting religious sentiments.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 release date

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani wrapped up the shoot for the upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year. The film is the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer 2007 hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film will also star Tabu in a pivotal role. While the movie was earlier scheduled to release in March, it will now hit the theatres on May 20, 2022.

