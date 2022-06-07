After 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik Aaryan Wishes To Play THIS Marvel Superhero: Find Out

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his latest horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is currently breaking several box office records as it has crossed the Rs 200 crores benchmark in its worldwide collection. While the actor was celebrating the film's success, he contracted the coronavirus on June 4, 2022. While the actor is currently quarantined, he recently held an interactive session with his fans on Twitter and expressed his wish to play a Marvel superhero.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Kartik Aaryan recently held an interactive session for his fans to ask him questions. One of the actor's fans asked him which Marvel superhero he wants to play. The fan gave him a choice between Captain America, Spider-Man, Thor and Doctor Strange. Without taking much time, Kartik Aaryan revealed how he wishes to play "Spidey" from Marvel.

During the interactive session, Kartik Aaryan received a lot of love from his fans for his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. A fan praised the actor's acting and dance skills. The fan wrote, "Being a Bengali,I felt goosebumps while you were speaking Bengali, how did u(you) nail it effortlessly? Ps. Your performance & the film both have just outdone in every way possible (Can't really get enough of your Mere Dholna Tandav!Industry has got a gem in you." Kartik Aaryan thanked the fan and revealed how he prepped for the scene. The actor wrote, "Thank you so much That was all because of my language coach and Tandav was all because of Chini Prakash sir and team Both were big challenges for me Glad the efforts are being appreciated."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection

Aneez Bazmee's directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is surely ruling the Indian theatres. The film came out to be the biggest Hindi opener of 2022 as it earned over Rs 14 crores on its release day. The film has reached several milestones despite facing competition from many new releases. Despite reaching its thrid week, the film seemingly has no plans to slow down. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie minted Rs 2.25 crores on Monday, June 6. The film has so far earned a total of Rs 157.07 crores in India.

