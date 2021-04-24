After 'Bisaat', Sandeepa Dhar To Play A Dancer In Her Upcoming Women-centric Project

Heropanti star Sandeepa Dhar, who is currently basking in the success of her newly-released MX player show Bisaat: Khel Shatranj ka, is all geared up to essay the role of a dancer in her next which is touted to be a woman-centric script. The Abhay actor recently expressed her excitement for her upcoming project and it is all set for its release soon. Sandeepa also spilled the beans on her character in the untitled series as 'Maina' and revealed her experience of working with co-star Vikram Chauhan.

Sandeepa Dhar's latest boasts of a woman-centric plot

While Sandeepa Dhar's videos flaunting her dance moves on Instagram have been receiving immense love from netizens, she will soon be seen playing the role of a strong-headed independent dancer in her next, which remains untitled as of yet. Slipping into the character of an ambitious dancer, the actor-model will drive the narrative of the modern-day love story. Sandeepa recently expressed her happiness about playing a dance-heavy part in the show. A spokesperson of the Mum Bhai star quoted her saying:

Maina is an independent and ambitious character who drives the narrative of the show in a contemporary modern story, which attracted me the most. She is a sweet and sour girl on the path of fulfilling her dreams and aspirations which I believe a majority of the audience will connect with. The best part about this series that got me excited was that I did what I loved the most - danced my way through the role and absolutely enjoyed playing this quirky yet confident character.

Alongside Sandeepa Dhar, the upcoming show also stars Vikram Chauhan as the male lead. The series will showcase the love story between his and Sandeepa's character. Spilling the beans on her experience of working with Vikram, she said, "The romantic journey of Maina plays an important part in the show and I was glad Vikram and I hit it off in the first meeting itself as that helped in bringing the chemistry alive between the two characters. I hope the audience enjoys watching the show as much as we enjoyed working on it."

Meanwhile, Sandeepa's impactful performance as psychiatrist Kiyana in Mahesh Bhatt's new series Bisaat has been garnering rave reviews from the masses. Ahead of Bisaat, she shared the screen space with Kunal Kemmu in ZEE5's Abhay. She also starred alongside Angad Bedi in Alt Balaji's Mum Bhai amongst others.

