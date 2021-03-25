After Britney Spears, Maheep Kapoor Compares Her Fashion Choices To Rihanna's; See Post

After Britney Spears, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame Maheep Kapoor took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, to compare herself with We Found Love singer Rihanna as they both donned similar outfits. The picture shared by Maheep is truly unmissable. Sanjay Kapoor’s wife also penned a caption revealing details about the same.

Maheep Kapoor shared a photo of herself donning in a white sheer shirt along with a hot pink skirt. She completed her look with hoop earrings, a golden shimmer skirt, hand accessories and opted for a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows and dewy makeup. Rihanna, on the other hand, sported a white crop top along with a similar hot pink skirt. She completed her look with tassel earrings, hand accessories and opted for a curly hairdo, well-done brows, and simple makeup. Along with the picture, she also wrote, “when Rihanna and I wrote the same skirt” and also added, “#Queen” pointing out at Rihanna. Take a look at Maheep Kapoor's Instagram post.

Earlier, Maheep Kapoor shared a picture of herself and Britney Spears donning similar outfits. Maheep also penned a quirky caption along with the picture. Maheep Kapoor shared a pic of herself wearing a floral-patterned white and blue co-ord set. Short puffed sleeves adorn the blouse. Britney's photo was displayed alongside Maheep's in a similar pattern. Maheep proclaimed in the caption that she was on Team Brittany and that Britney Spears looked better in it. In the pic, Maheep is standing next to an illuminated pool, while Britney posing on a white background. Take a look.

On seeing this post, Maheep went on to receive heaps of comments which contradict her caption. Rows of red heart emojis adorned the post, and several fans commented that she looked better in the costume. Mozez Singh, a filmmaker, also left a comment on her post. One of the users wrote, “No, you look better”, while the other one wrote, “wowow” Take a look at a few comments below.

Maheep Kapoor's photos

The celebrity wife goes on to share a range of stunning outfits and also glimpses of her personal and professional life. Maheep has recently been giving fans a sneak peek into her vacation in the Maldives. Take a look at some of the pictures below.

Promo Image courtesy: Maheep Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.