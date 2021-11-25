After 'Dhamaka', Here Are Other Movies That Showed Terror Attacks Being Tackled

The film industry is still buzzing with the release of Kartik Aaryan's latest thriller flick Dhamaka as it received widespread praises for the storyline as well the actor's stellar performance. Essaying the role of Arjun Pathak, the movie followed his plight in trying to protect his wife while performing his professional duties after receiving a call from a terrorist about a bomb threat. As the fans celebrate the thriller's success, here are other Bollywood offerings that showed terror attacks being tackled in India.

1. Neerja

Ram Madhvani's 2016 biographical thriller followed the story of a brave flight attendant named Neerja in the Pan Am flight 73 which got hijacked by terrorists in 1986. Showcasing great composure during the life and death situation, Neerja managed to save the lives of every passenger onboard whilst risking her own life. Sonam Kapoor plays the lead role while Shabana Azmi, Shekhar Ravjiani and Jim Sarbh are seen in supporting roles.

2. Batla House

Released on the occasion of Independence day in 2019, the John Abraham starter gripping thriller follows the story of DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav chasing down the terrorists he encountered at Batla House in Delhi. The officer is met with nationwide criticism while doing so as he also deals with post-traumatic stress disorder. The film is directed by Nikkhil Advani.

3. Wazir

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the 2016 movie follows a cop named Daanish seeking revenge from the terrorist who killed his daughter. He soon teams up with an unassuming grandmaster named Pandit who is also dealing with the loss of his daughter. The film featured Aditi Rao Hydari, Farhan Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan and Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead role.

4. Shahid

Hansal Mehta's critically acclaimed 2013 film Shahid follows a former militant operative named Shahid Azmi who becomes a criminal lawyer in a bid to fight for the ones who have been falsely convicted of terrorism. The gripping thriller ends with a goosebumps-inducing scene. The movie featured Rajkummar Rao, Kay Kay Menon and Prabhleen Sandhu in lead roles.

5. Phantom

Starring Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, the movie follows the life of a disgraced Indian soldier named Daniyal and agent from American security agency, Nawaz who go on a life-threatening mission to eliminate the 26/11 suspects. Released in 2015, the movie is directed by Kabir Khan.

6. A Wednesday

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the critically acclaimed thriller mystery was inspired by the 2006 Mumbai train bombings. The movie follows a retired police commissioner recounting his memorable case where he was informed of a bomb planted in Mumbai by an ordinary person. The film featured Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher in the lead role.

Image: Instagram/@cinevo_official/sonamkapoor