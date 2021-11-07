Last Updated:

After Diwali, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Spotted Together Outside New House With Neetu Kapoor

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt joined Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor to visit the construction site of Krishna Raj Bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai.

Aditi Rathi
Alia Bhatt
1/8
Varinder Chawla

After taking the Internet by storm with their loved-up Diwali photo, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor went to check the construction of Kapoor's new house, Krishna Raj Bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt
2/8
Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt was spotted in the car wearing a black coloured top. She tied her hair in a pony and accessorised her outfit with a pair of earrings. She also wore a black mask amid the pandemic.

Ranbir Kapoor
3/8
Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor looked uber cool in a brown coloured pullover. The actor also donned a pair of glasses and a green mask to stay safe amid the COIVD-19 pandemic.

Ranbir Kapoor
4/8
Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor waved at the paparazzi while getting into his car.

Ranbir Kapoor
5/8
Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt often visit the under-construction Krishna Raj bungalow with Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor
6/8
Varinder Chawla

Veteran Bollywood star Neetu Kapoor was recently tapped in the city as she visited the construction site of Krishna Raj bungalow.

Neetu Kapoor
7/8
Varinder Chawla

Neetu Kapoor went for a casual look as she sported a blue coloured striped shirt on black bottoms. She also ensured to stay safe and wore a black mask during her visit. 

Neetu Kapoor
8/8
Varinder Chawla

The Bollywood veteran posed for the paps outside the construction site in Bandra, Mumbai.

Tags: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor
