After Diwali, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Spotted Together Outside New House With Neetu Kapoor

Last Updated: 7th November, 2021 15:54 IST

Neetu Kapoor went for a casual look as she sported a blue coloured striped shirt on black bottoms. She also ensured to stay safe and wore a black mask during her visit.

Veteran Bollywood star Neetu Kapoor was recently tapped in the city as she visited the construction site of Krishna Raj bungalow.

Ranbir Kapoor looked uber cool in a brown coloured pullover. The actor also donned a pair of glasses and a green mask to stay safe amid the COIVD-19 pandemic.

Alia Bhatt was spotted in the car wearing a black coloured top. She tied her hair in a pony and accessorised her outfit with a pair of earrings. She also wore a black mask amid the pandemic.

After taking the Internet by storm with their loved-up Diwali photo, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor went to check the construction of Kapoor's new house, Krishna Raj Bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai.

