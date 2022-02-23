After 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Alia Bhatt To Begin 'RRR' Promotions With Ram Charan, Jr NTR

Alia Bhatt is currently all-set for the release of her much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will hit the big screens on February 25. The actor has been extremely occupied with promotions for the film and has shared several glimpses online. Analyst Manobala Vijayabalan has now taken to Twitter and announced that the actor would soon begin promotions for her upcoming film RRR in the first week of March.

Manobala Vijayabalan revealed on Twitter that the RRR promotions would kick-start in full swing from the first week of March. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with the talented Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the film that is scheduled to hit the big screens on March 25. The film will be all about the journey of freedom fighters, namely Alluri Sitarama Raju, portrayed by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem, who will be played by Jr NTR. The film will be helmed by S Rajamouli and Bhatt spoke about her time on the sets of the film in an interview with Pinkvilla. She spoke about Jr NTR and called him 'talented, fabulous and a big star' as she mentioned that he is also down to earth.

Another round of AGGRESSIVE promotions for #RRRMovie to commence from March 1st week. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) February 22, 2022

More about 'RRR'

The RRR release has been postponed on several occasions and fans are now eager to watch it on the big screen. Apart from the trio, the film will also star Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. Glimpses from the upcoming magnum opus were recently released online and saw Ram Charan and Jr NTR shooting for an intense action-packed shot. Charan could be seen riding a horse, while his co-star was seen riding a bike behind him.

Racing towards Cinemas... Coming in 50 Days!! #RRRMovie 🔥🌊



March 25th, we will see you. 🐎 🏍 🤘🏻#RRRonMarch25th pic.twitter.com/aumWWnCh45 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) February 3, 2022

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi

The upcoming film is based on Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S. Hussain Zaidi and has created a massive buzz ever since it was announced. The film will be helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will also star Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh and others. Bhatt has been promoting her film in full swing and has made her iconic namaste step popular in the process. She is seen promoting the movie in elegant and unique white sarees as she interacts with fans and speaks about the upcoming release. She was last seen standing on a theatre's roof in Kolkata and greeting her fans and also did so at the Berlin International Film Festival, where the film premiered.

(Image: @aliaabhatt/Instagram)