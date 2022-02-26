After 'Gehraiyaan', Deepika Padukone Heads To Bengaluru To Spend Time With Her Family

Deepika Padukone's latest big-screen outing Gehraiyaan was released earlier this month on Amazon Prime Video and has received mixed responses from the critics. However, Padukone's performance in the movie was lauded by critics and audiences alike. Post the success of her movie, the actor was spotted at the airport as she flew out to take a short break and spend some time with her family.

Deepika Padukone takes a break with her family

Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday evening as she took a breather and left for Bangalore, which is her hometown to celebrate the success of her film Gehraiyaan. The actor will be spending some time with her family here. Padukone will be in the city over the weekend and will get back on Monday to dive headfirst into her film commitments and other work commitments. Padukone was seen wearing a blue co-ord outfit with white stilettos as she flew out from the city.

Ranveer Singh reviews Gehraiyaan

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram and shared a romantic photo with his wife Deepika Padukone and praised her performance in Gehraiyaan. The couple was seen sharing a kiss in a black and white photo. Sharing the pic, Ranveer wrote, "Doobey…haan doobey…Ek dooje mein yahaan… Tour de force Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one!

You make me so proud! @deepikapadukone."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika is all set to star opposite Prabhas in a science fiction film tentatively titled Project K by filmmaker Nag Ashwin. She will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The original movie featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead. The role was initially offered to Rishi Kapoor but after he passed away, Bachchan was roped in to replace him. She will also star in Siddharth Anand's action film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan, and will portray Draupadi in a retelling of the Mahabharata from her character's perspective, which she will also produce.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone/Varinder Chawla