After Harbhajan Singh, Wife Geeta Basra Tests Positive For COVID-19: 'Virus Caught Us'

Amidst the rising Covid-19 cases in the country and numerous celebrity artists being tested positive, Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra have been tested positive for Covid-19. The couple took to their respective social media handles and informed their fans and well-wishers about the same.

Geeta Barsa recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself sporting a blue jacket and revealed that she had been tested positive for Covid-19. She shared the picture on her Instagram stories in which she was also seen lying on her bed while taking a selfie. She further added a note in which she stated that even after being so careful and trying to dodge the virus for two years, it finally caught them. The caption read, "Quarantine Mode After being so careful and trying to dodge this damn thing for 2 years, the virus finally caught us."

On the other hand, even Geeta Basra's husband and ex Indian cricketer, Harbhajan Singh took to his Instagram handle and informed his fans that he too have been tested positive for Covid-19. he also informed his fans that he was having mild symptoms and had been quarantined himself while taking all the necessary precautions. He then urged everyone to get themselves tested at the earliest who had been in contact with him. While signing off, he urged everyone to be safe and take care of themselves.

The note read, "I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care." (sic)

Numerous fans took to social media and extended their love and prayers for him while many others urged him to take care of himself. There were many fans who took to the comments section and dropped in sweet get well soon wishes for the ex-Indian cricketer while others wished him a speedy recovery. Take a look at how Twitter was flooded with reactions after Harbhajan Singh revealed that he was tested positive for Covid.

Get well soon paaji — Daya sagar (@DayaSagar95) January 21, 2022

Take care and wish you a speedy recovery. — Vivek Prabhakar (@vps_vivek) January 21, 2022

Get well soon bhajji paji — Tapash Saha (sprinter) (@sprinter_tapash) January 21, 2022

Wishes for speedy recovery and get well soon 💖 — அழிவு வேலைக்காரன் (@Revoltremain) January 21, 2022

Image: Instagram/@geetabasra