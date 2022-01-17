After Jacqueline Fernandez's Exit, Will Sonal Chauhan Get Onboard Nagarjuna's 'The Ghost'?

Touted as one of the biggest stars of the South film industry, Nagarjuna's highly anticipated Praveen Sattaru directorial The Ghost seemed to have found a new member on their team. The makers have reportedly decided to consider Jannat actor Sonal Chauhan to play the lead opposite the seasoned actor in the upcoming film. The news came after actor Jacqueline Fernandez's exit from the venture.

As per a report by ANI, the 34-year-old actor is being considered to play the lead opposite the 62-year-old actor in the upcoming film The Ghost. The decision reportedly came after the makers felt Sonal Chauhan would make a great pair with the Bangarraju actor.

As per ANI, a source close to the venture stated:

''The makers felt Sonal Chauhan was the best fit for the lead role opposite Nagarjuna in The Ghost. They felt both the actors Sonal and Nagarjuna would make for a fine pair on-screen pair and that’s when they approached her. The two are definitely going to portray some great chemistry in the film.''

As mentioned earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez exited the venture due to unknown reasons. However, as per a report by Pinkvilla, there have been talks that her exit came after she landed in trouble in an extortion case. Moreover, actor Kajal Aggarwal was approached for the lead role, however, she dropped out of the venture as she is expecting her first child with her husband.

More on 'The Ghost'

The makers of Nagarjuna's highly anticipated film The Ghost have decided to shoot abroad which has been put on hold owing to the ongoing pandemic. The first schedule of the film will reportedly kick start in six months. Saurabh will serve as a music composer and Mukesh G as the cinematographer in the action-thriller.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @sonalchauhan/Instagram/@Nagarjuna/Twitter)